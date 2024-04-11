Barcelona lose Andreas Christensen and Sergi Roberto to suspension for PSG second leg

Barcelona enjoyed a 3-2 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday night but were hit with some bad news during the game.

Sergi Roberto and Andreas Christensen were both booked during the first leg tie, meaning they incur a one-match suspension and will miss the second leg next week.

Barcelona actually went into the game with a host of players one booking away from a ban and may be feeling relived they will only have two absentees at Montjuic.

Roberto was something of a surprise starter in midfield and took one for the team in the first half with his booking to prevent a PSG attack.

Christensen came on in the second half of the tie, after returning from injury, and put Barcelona 3-2 up with a header from a corner.

The Dane’s absence will be keenly felt for the second match next week, but Barca will be hoping they can prevail without the two players and book their place in the semi-finals.