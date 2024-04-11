Raphinha enjoyed a memorable night on Wednesday as he scored twice in Barcelona’s 3-2 win over PSG.

The Brazilian’s opener was his first goal in the Champions League and he had more reason to celebrate after adding a second to make it 2-2.

Raphinha spoke after the match about how Barcelona have turned around their form this season and how he’ll never forget the match at Parc des Princes.

“After the Villarreal game we met in the locker room and we knew that we had to improve a lot if we wanted to fight for something. I think this change of chip helped us a lot to arrive with confidence,” he said. “I was looking for the first goal and I got the first and the second against a team that is one of the best in the world. For me it is a special night that I will always keep in my memory, but the important thing is that the team was very good. We played a good game.”

Raphinha caused PSG problems all night in the French capital and can expect to start again when Luis Enrique brings his side to Montjuic on Tuesday.