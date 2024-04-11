Pedri reveals what Xavi told him before coming on for Barcelona against PSG

Pedri made his return from injury on Wednesday against PSG, coming on as a substitute and helping inspire Barcelona to a 3-2 win.

The visitors were trailing 2-1 when Pedri arrived, but the midfielder helped change the game and provided an almost immediate assist after arriving.

Xavi had provided Pedri with some specific instructions before he came off the bench which he was happy to divulge after the win.

”Xavi simply told me to come on mentally prepared and ready to contribute. He wanted us to push Paris and to squeeze them high up the pitch,” he said as reported by UEFA. “I came on absolutely buzzing with the hunger to help the team and that pass to Raphinha for the goal just came off nicely. Both coaches tonight love to play attacking, high-pressing football and that accounts for the match we saw here. “Rafa’s finish was sent down from the angels ... we came here to compete hard, and I think, tonight, we proved we’re one of the best teams in the world. I think we’re the best, actually. We came to win, we did but there’s a tough second leg left now.”

Barcelona were also able to welcome back Frenkie de Jong and Andreas Christensen from injury. De Jong was back in the starting XI, while Christensen came off the bench to score the winner.