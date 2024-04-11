Paris Saint Germain 2-3 FC Barcelona: Oh là là!!! - FC Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona have served up some footballing feats over the years and Wednesday’s offering was no exception. On a dramatic evening at the Parc des Princes, the score swung back and forth before eventually settling for a 3-2 win that edges the Catalans one step closer to a place in the Champions League semi-finals against Atlético Madrid or Borussia Dortmund.

MVP Raphinha shines in Paris - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona are bringing back a 3-2 lead from Wednesday's Champions League second leg at PSG, and two-goal hero Raphinha played a very important part in that achievement.

Xavi says 'nothing done yet' - FC Barcelona

Barça coach Xavi Hernández appeared in the press room at the Parc des Princes "proud" of his team. "The side put in a great performance and we have to be proud. We have shown that Barça are alive against a team designed to win the Champions League," said the Catalan coach before highlighting the "personality, talent and team work" shown by his team away at Paris Saint-Germain.

De Jong and Pedri back in style - FC Barcelona

Xavi Hernández had two major reinforcements for the quarter final first leg of the Champions League at the Parc des Princes against PSG. Both Pedri and Frenkie de Jong were declared fully fit just hours before kick-off, and the Dutch midfielder went straight into the starting XI, while the Canary Islander made his entrance as a second half substitute, setting up Raphinha for the Brazilian's second goal of the night just moments after coming on.

Pau Cubarsí, a record breaking centre half - FC Barcelona

After being included in the starting XI for game against Paris Saint-Germain in the Parc des Princes, Pau Cubarsí has become the youngest defender ever to start in the quarter-finals of the Champions League aged just 17 years and 79 days. Against Napoli he became the youngest ever Barça defender to start in the competition and now he adds another record to his ever growing list.