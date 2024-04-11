 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Raphinha sends out strong message on Barcelona future after PSG heroics

The Brazilian wants to stay

By Gill Clark
/ new
Paris Saint-Germain v FC Barcelona: Quarter-final First Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Raphinha sent out a strong message about his Barcelona future after scoring twice in Wednesday’s Champions League win at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian has been linked with a summer exit on several occasions this season, but he has insisted he has no intention of going anywhere.

“I have a few more years on my contract and I plan to fulfil them,” he said after the game.

“I have already said many times that signing for Barcelona was a dream, and I will do everything possible to stay here for many years.”

Raphinha has been linked with a Premier League return and with clubs in Saudi Arabia who could be willing to splash out around €100 million for the Barca star.

It’s thought Barca may be willing to sanction a sale to help ease their financial problems as the 27-year-old Brazil international could fetch a high price if made available for transfer.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes