Spanish TV station fires pundit German Burgos for comment about Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal

Spanish TV pundit Germán Burgos has been fired from his job with Movistar+ after a pretty vile comment about Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal.

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain players refused to speak to the television station after the game at the Parc des Princes because of his comment.

Burgos had said before the game: “If [professional football] doesn’t go well for him, he could end up at a traffic light”.

The comment relates to people who perform or offer to sell things to drivers for money at traffic lights and sparked controversy for being racist and classist.

Burgos issued a kind of apology saying “It was not my intention to harm Lamine Yamal” and adding “I apologize to anyone who was offended by my comment.”

However, Movistar went a bit further and said they would not be working together any more.

“In agreement with the internal code of conduct of Movistar Plus+, which upholds a policy of zero tolerance with any kind of discriminatory behavior, the platform has taken measures after the events experienced last night, where one of our collaborators said inappropriate comments about the player Lamine Yamal,” the statement read.

“Movistar Plus+ and Germán ‘El Mono’ Burgos will stop working together in immediate form in the programs of the platform and the presenters of the space where the comments took place will be given a warning.”