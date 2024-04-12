Iniesta loved Pedri’s Champions League display for Barcelona against PSG

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta has made it clear he loved Pedri’s cameo for the Catalan giants against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League this week.

Pedri made his return from injury at the Parc des Princes as a substitute in the 3-2 quarter-final first leg win for Xavi’s side.

The midfielder made an instant impact in the game after coming off the bench too, dinking a fine ball over to Raphinha to volley home and make it 2-2. The goal levelled up the tie before Andreas Christensen nabbed the winner.

Iniesta was clearly impressed as his social media activity after the game clearly shows.

Pedri has always made it clear that Iniesta was his idol when he was growing up. The midfielder has even said he wanted to have his hair cut like the Barcelona legend when he was a youngster but his father wouldn’t let him.