 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Decision made! Marcos Alonso will leave Barcelona at end of season

The defender’s contract is up

By Gill Clark
/ new
Atletico Madrid v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Barcelona and Marcos Alonso will definitely part ways at the end of the season when the left-back’s contract at the club expires.

It’s been long rumored that Alonso will not be offered a renewal, and Fabrizio Romano reckons the decision has definitely been made already.

Alonso joined from Chelsea in 2022 and he’s mainly been a squad player for Xavi during his time at the club.

The emergence of Alejandro Balde saw him drop out of the team last season, while a back injury has limited his minutes in the current campaign.

Alonso has made only four La Liga appearances in total this season and his last outing came all the way back in November in the Champions League defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk.

There’s no word yet on where Alonso may head but, at 33, there are likely to be plenty of clubs willing to take him on a free transfer.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes