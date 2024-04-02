Decision made! Marcos Alonso will leave Barcelona at end of season

Barcelona and Marcos Alonso will definitely part ways at the end of the season when the left-back’s contract at the club expires.

It’s been long rumored that Alonso will not be offered a renewal, and Fabrizio Romano reckons the decision has definitely been made already.

Alonso joined from Chelsea in 2022 and he’s mainly been a squad player for Xavi during his time at the club.

Understand Marcos Alonso will leave Barcelona as free agent at the end of the current season.



Massive respect between club and player but he’s leaving in June, decision made.



Sergi Roberto could also leave for free but final decision will also depend on Xavi’s future. pic.twitter.com/Ec6b7bZAWP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 1, 2024

The emergence of Alejandro Balde saw him drop out of the team last season, while a back injury has limited his minutes in the current campaign.

Alonso has made only four La Liga appearances in total this season and his last outing came all the way back in November in the Champions League defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk.

There’s no word yet on where Alonso may head but, at 33, there are likely to be plenty of clubs willing to take him on a free transfer.