Pedri predicts which teams will make it to the Champions League final

Sounds like fun!

By Gill Clark
FC Barcelona v Getafe CF - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Cristian Trujillo/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has been chatting about the Champions League and has predicted who he thinks will make the final.

The Catalan giants are currently preparing for a quarter-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain, with the winners set to play Atletico or Dortmund for a place in the final.

Pedri, unsurprisingly, is expecting his team to go all the way and to meet one of two teams in the showpiece at Wembley in June.

“What do I think will be the UCL final? Barça-City. Although, Barça-Madrid won’t be bad either,” he said on the The Residency.

“We are Barça. It’s very complicated, but of course we can win it. I see the Barcelona youngsters with confidence and a lot of desire in the Champions League.”

The big question now is whether Pedri will be able to play some part in the two games against PSG after being sidelined once again through injury.

Here’s what he’s had to say.

“There’s no specific date for my return, but for now everything is going very well,” he added.

“I hope to return very soon. I’m mentally very good, actually. The recovery is going very well and I’m just thinking about coming back and enjoying.”

Pedri has been spotted back at the training ground at Barcelona, but there’s still no clear idea of when he will be fit to make his first-team return.

