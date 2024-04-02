Intense April ahead - FC Barcelona

April is showered with top matches that could make or break Barça's season, including huge showdowns against PSG in the Champions League and Real Madrid in La Liga.

João Félix heading for best ever stats - FC Barcelona

João Félix is living up to expectations and more under Xavi Hernández. He was against decisive against Las Palmas, setting up Raphinha's winning goal for his sixth assist of the season.

Osasuna Promesas 2-3 Barça Atlètic: Great comeback win - FC Barcelona

What a win. Barça Atlètic grabbed the three points against Osasuna Promesas (2-3) after coming back from going 2-0 down in the first half. Pau Víctor, plus Moha and Faye late on, scored the goals to seal a win to make it now eleven games unbeaten.

Barcelona midfielder Oriol Romeu will look for an exit this summer - Football España

Barcelona midfielder Oriol Romeu is already preparing for an exit this summer, less than 12 months after returning to the club he came through at. The 32-year-old veteran has struggled for game time since September, and his departure looks likely.

Pablo Torre future at Barcelona in serious doubt - Football España

The future of Barcelona midfielder Pablo Torre looks to be away from the Catalan capital, with an exit on the horizon this summer. The 20-year-old has spent this season on loan at Girona, but has made just four league starts all season.

Barcelona could change Sergi Roberto contract decision based on recent performances - Football España

Barcelona could be open to changing their mind about the future of captain Sergi Roberto this summer. The 32-year-old has battled fitness problems in recent seasons, but having finally gotten fit, has made some crucial contributions this season.