‘An embarrassment’ - Mateu Lahoz blasts decision to disallow Raphinha’s goal for Barcelona against Las Palmas

The former ref has had his say

By Gill Clark
FC Barcelona v UD Las Palmas - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Pedro Salado/Getty Images

Controversial former referee Mateu Lahoz has been talking about the decision to disallow a goal for Raphinha during Barcelona’s 1-0 win over Las Palmas at the weekend.

Raphinha thought he’d scored the opener in the 19th minute but saw his effort disallowed for offside - a decision that left many scratching their heads in disbelief.

Lahoz, who had many run-ins with Barcelona during his career, says he was also astonished by the call and felt it was completely wrong.

“This is an embarrassment. Raphinha only has position, there is no influence. Therefore, he can never be punished. And when Raphinha gets involved, it is no longer valid, it has already expired, Raphinha already has two defenders and the ball in front of him, therefore you can never sanction him,” he told Movistar.

“What was changed after the Nations League final with Eric Garcia has nothing to do with this concept of offside. If this ball from Coco hits Lewandowski and scores, it’s a goal. And if it had hit Lewandowski and went to Raphinha it wouldn’t be offside.

“Therefore, what can never be either is Raphinha’s offside at that moment. What is Raphinha’s fault for being in position if there was no influence in the first instance when Fermín goes into space? Then, what you can’t do is ever sanction Raphinha. It’s crazy.”

Raphinha did go on to score the winner for Barcelona, heading home a ball in from Joao Felix to ensure the hosts did take all three points.

