There are few things as frustrating in football as hitting the ball onto the post or crossbar and knowing that you have just missed out on scoring by a fraction of a metre. That's happened to FC Barcelona more than their fair share of time this season, no fewer than 16 times in 30 games, the same as the equally unfortunate Athletic Club.

Rafa Márquez re-emerges as candidate to succeed Xavi Hernandez as Barcelona manager - Football España

Rafa Marquez is being lined up as a possible successor to Xavi, should Joan Laporta, Deco and the rest be unable to convince him to stay for another 12 months. Sport have reported that Barcelona have added the current Barca Atletic head coach to their managerial shortlist, as they value his work in the reserve team, and his knowledge of the youth academy and the youngsters who are already successful in the first team.

Barcelona 'racing' to secure Ruben Amorim to replace Xavi Hernandez - Football España

Barcelona had been linked with a number of coaches this summer, but Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim had not been one of the ones that was most commonly linked with the role. Nevertheless, the Catalans are reportedly moving to secure a deal with the 39-year-old.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez wanted by European giant - report - Football España

Xavi Hernandez is still the subject of a charm offensive from Barcelona, as they try to persuade him to stay at the club beyond the summer, but few had counted on a temptations from foreign shores this summer. However Ajax are reportedly keen to revive the link between the two clubs.

Barcelona to include 19-year-old Mika Faye in preseason tour - Football España

Barcelona are starting to map out the future of 19-year-old defender Mikayil Faye this summer, as he is linked with a variety of clubs in Europe’s top five leagues. The Senegalese centre-back has caught the eye with two excellent strikes in successive weeks too.

Atletico Madrid have agreement in place to sign Barcelona player this summer - Football España

Atletico Madrid, like Barcelona, have made a habit of signing free agents in recent years, and Los Colchoneros are set to pick up one of the free additions for the Blaugrana two seasons later. Left-back Marcos Alonso reportedly has a deal in place to join Atletico, as per the latest coming out of the Spanish capital.