Robert Lewandowski will play in El Clásico as Barcelona striker’s one-game suspension confirmed

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is set to play in El Clásico against Real Madrid on April 21 after his one-game suspension was confirmed by La Liga’s competition committee, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Polish international was shown a yellow card for timewasting during his substitution in the win over Las Palmas on Saturday and there was some speculation that the striker could be handed a two-game ban for intentionally getting himself suspended for the clash against Cádiz so he could be available for the trip to Madrid, but no further action was taken and the standard one-game suspension was upheld.

Lewandowski is one of three Barça stars not available to face Cádiz due to yellow card accumulation, as João Cancelo and Iñigo Martínez are also banned after being booked at the weekend.

The three players will be available for El Clásico, and perhaps more importantly will not play extra minutes in between the two Champions League quarter-final clashes with Paris Saint-Germain.