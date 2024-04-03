Barcelona dressing room believes Xavi will continue as manager

Sources within the Barcelona dressing room believe that Xavi will reverse course and stay on as FC Barcelona manager, according to a new report.

Xavi has publicly announced he intends to leave after the season is over, but no replacement has yet been signed yet. Rumors say that club president Joan Laporta is keen on keeping Xavi on for at least one more season.

And it seems that more and more players are becoming more and more convinced that the coach will reconsider his decision.

These unnamed players in the report said that Xavi is looking “liberated” and very motivated, as the club has found form and produced better results on the pitch,

The club’s decision makers have suggested they want Xavi to stay. And though Xavi himself has not relented to the pressure, there are some that see his public statements - such as “nothing has changed up until now” - as leaving the door open