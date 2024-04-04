 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona working with police to stop TikTokers who confront players

After viral video showing a confrontation between Iñigo Martínez and a TikToker

By Luis Mazariegos
SOCCER: MAR 16 MLS Austin FC vs Philadelphia Union Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

FC Barcelona has taken steps to address the problem of aggressive TikTokers harassing players near the entrance to the stadium.

Recently, a video went viral of Iñigo Martínez confronting one such person, who had on multiple occasions insulted the player.

Because the problems have happened outside of the stadium, Barcelona has no formal power to regulate what happens in a public street.

However, the situation had become problematic and discussions were held with the police to manage the situation. Recently, a police car has been posted near the entrance. Unofficially, it is said that this is an “anti TikToker” policy to stop people from harassing the players for views on social media.

