Back to training - FC Barcelona

Another weekend without a match for the blaugranes with the Copa del Rey final between Mallorca and Athletic Club de Bilbao taking centre stage. Nevertheless, after a two day break the players were back in training at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper on Wednesday.

Solid at the back - FC Barcelona

Football is not just about scoring goals, it's about stopping them too, and under Xavi Hernández Barça have avoided letting that happen in 48 out of 94 league fixtures. In fact, Ter Stegen and the men around him have set a record that no team in Europe's big five leagues can match.

Xavi Hernández appointed ambassador of FC Barcelona Foundation - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta and the general director of the FC Barcelona Foundation Dr Marta Segú attended this Wednesday's presentation of first team manager Xavi Hernández as an ambassador of the Foundation at an event held at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper where they were joined by members of the board of patrons of the Foundation, the club's Board of Directors and the Managing Committee, as well as the first team captains and staff.

Barcelona players believe Xavi Hernandez will change his mind on departure decision - Football España

Since Xavi revealed his decision, the Blaugrana have been in very good form. They are unbeaten in their last 11 matches, and this has led to increased speculation that the 44-year-old could end up staying on for another 12 months. Notably, Joan Laporta, Rafa Yuste and Deco have all publicly called for him to remain.

Frenkie de Jong, Pedri on course to return for Barcelona ahead of Paris Saint-Germain showdown - Football España

Frenkie de Jong and Pedri have both been out for the last five weeks with ankle and hamstring injuries respectively, but they are now in the final stages of their recovery. Both players continue their individual training plans on Wednesday, and the plan is for them both to be re-introduced to the group this weekend, as per MD.

Hansi Flick desperate to be Barcelona's next manager - Football España

When Xavi announced his decision, one of the early favourites to replace him was Hansi Flick, former manager of Bayern Munich and Germany. The 59-year-old remains determined to secure the top job in Catalonia, with Sport reporting that he is “desperate” to be appointed as Xavi’s successor.