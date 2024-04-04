Is Raphinha starting to break through at Barcelona?

Barcelona are now playing their best football of the season, and their star winger is starting to play the best football of his Blaugrana career.

Raphinha was perhaps Xavi’s biggest investment. The Brazilian was one the best players in the Premier League for Leeds United under free-flowing and attack-minded managers like Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Marsch.

In many ways, it’s no surprise that Raphinha thrived in that environment, and that now his form is improving as Barcelona begin to lighten up and play with less fear and pragmatism.

It could also be the case that after a season of injuries that allowed 16-year-old Lamine Yamal supplant him on the right wing, that Raphinha is more motivated than ever.

Truthfully, the Barcelona system and structure hasn’t changed.

Most of us onlookers, in addition to the decision-makers on the field, seemed to believe that Raphinha was a one-trick pony who could only play off of the right side. At best, if he had a second position, maybe it was as a wingback.

When Ousmane Dembélé was with the club, he would often be the one to move to the left side to accommodate his teammate. Having the two play together was supposed to be Barça’s lightning-in-a-bottle partnership.

With the emergence of Lamine, it seemed that Raphinha’s days were numbered.

The Brazilian, after all, in spite of not living up to expectations, still has a lot of marketability.

He continues to be a stalwart with the national team, and his reputation in England is still strong after electrifying crowds for years with his single-handed ability to break down defensive lines and score goals in clutch moments.

But now it’s been revealed that Raphinha can in fact play from the left side. In fact, when his game fully adapts to the new position, he has a lot to offer in front of goal, and looks more creative than ever.

In the Barcelona system, which throughout this season at least hasn’t looked impressive writ large, Raphinha has been very predictable and easy to shut down when he plays off the right.

Lamine in contrast seems to read the space better. His technical profile and decision-making, especially for someone so young, has been very effective.

Raphinha is more of an instinctive player. He needs the freedom and space to roam and go wherever his body decides to take him. For Barcelona, his biggest contributions seem to come off the ball. Whether it’s a soaring header, industrious pressing, or finding a pocket of space to get a tight shot off in.

In addition to that, one thing the player never lacked was confidence. Even when he’s received criticism from fans and pundits, you get the impression that it bounces off of him. This is a man with a chip on his shoulder who loves to play the beautiful game, and just wants to be out there to take advantage of every minute given to him. And you can tell by his reactions when he’s taken off the field, that he’s selfish, in a very good way, for every minute there is on offer.

And with the massive PSG fixtures approaching, Barcelona will need that attitude from the players in order to come out on top.

Raphinha will indeed have a big role to play, and the Blaugrana will need him at his best.

I expect a front three of Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Lamine Yamal.

This is a high-pressure situation for Lamine. Raphinha and Lewandowski need to step up and be the leaders to help their budding prodigy deal with the nerves.

The best thing Raphinha can do is put his trademark energy and confidence on the display, and let it be a contagion for the players around him to play off of.

We all know he has a goal in him when the team is playing open and free.

Raphinha will be playing for his future against PSG.

With speculation still swirling around Xavi and if he could come back for another year, maybe it could be the case that Raphinha joins him if things go well in the quarterfinal, and hopefully beyond that too.

These are encouraging times for the club. And a perfect time for a player like Raphinha to persuade the club that his best days are still ahead of him.