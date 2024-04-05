PSG, fond memories for Robert Lewandowski - FC Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski has struck some fine form in 2024, scoring 11 goals across all competitions, and after having a potential 12th cancelled out by VAR against Las Palmas, his next challenge is the Champions League clash with PSG. He knows all about the Parisians, having faced them twice with Borussia Dortmund and three times with Bayern Munich.

Premiere for Barça One, FC Barcelona's new free streaming platform - FC Barcelona

Today saw FC Barcelona present Barça One, the new worldwide free streaming platform through which the Club gathers the best selection of Barça-based content from across the audiovisual market. The project makes the Club's content available to everyone by offering it free of charge around the world, in a first of a kind endeavour.

Barcelona looking at last chance to sign star midfielder Bernardo Silva - Football España

Barcelona know that they are in last-chance saloon with manager Xavi Hernandez, as they seek to persuade him to stay at the club. They may also be facing their last chance to sign one of his most desired signings, Manchester City star Bernardo Silva.

Barcelona "hide" Frenkie de Jong as Dutch midfielder takes another step forward in recovery - Football España

Frenkie de Jong is getting closer and closer to making his return from injury. The Dutch international has been out for the last five weeks with an ankle problem, but he is now in the final stages of his recovery.

"It wouldn't be logical" - Barcelona's Lamine Yamal makes feeling clear ahead of possible busy summer - Football España

In recent weeks, reports have emerged that Lamine Yamal could be in store for a very busy summer. The 16-year-old is expected to join up with Luis de la Fuente’s squad for Euro 2024, but the Spanish Football Federation also wants him present at the Olympic Games in Paris, which are scheduled for immediate after.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez 'in-love' with playmaker Alex Baena - Football España

Amid talk that this could be Barcelona’s last chance to sign Xavi’s dream signing of Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, the Blaugrana appear to have shifted their attentions away from Villarreal creator Alex Baena. Matteo Moretto has confirmed to Football España that Barcelona did consider him as an option – past-tense – and that Xavi is ‘in love’ with Baena’s talent.

Besiktas re-ignite interest in Barcelona star Oriol Romeu - but deal is unlikely to come to fruition - Football España

Barcelona are planning several significant sales in the summer, as they aim to ease their financial woes. Furthermore, money will need to be generated for new signings, and for this, cash needs to be brought in first.

Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix reaffirms desire to stay at Barcelona but 'doesn't depend on me' - Football España

Atletico Madrid loanee Joao Felix has reaffirmed his desrie to remain at Barcelona beyond the end of the season, but has admitted that it isn’t only down to him. The Portuguese explained that he would be keen to play at Camp Nou, and also asked for better treatment from journalists.