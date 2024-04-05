‘I don’t know why I was kicked out’ - Garcia Pimienta talks Barcelona exit

Former Barcelona B boss Francisco Javier García Pimienta has admitted he’s still not sure why the club opted to dispense with his services back in 2021.

García Pimienta had been doing a good job with Barca B, and had even been tipped as a future first-team boss, when the club announced they’d terminated his contract.

He has since moved on to take over at Las Palmas and says he still doesn’t really understand the reasons for his exit.

“I don’t know why I was kicked out. They told me that I would continue for one more year and after two weeks, they kicked me out. It was Rafa Yuste who told me,” he told Cope. “It felt bad to me because they told me that I was was going to continue and in June, when they told me no, they already had the replacements.Six months later I joined Las Palmas. There is life outside of any club.”

Garcia Pimienta also spoke about the current managerial situation at Barcelona and is hoping Xavi will change his mind and decide to stay on after all.

“I have a very good relationship with him. I don’t know if he can stay but I’d like it because it’s total Barça DNA,” he added. “He wanted to be Barça’s coach and if he has made that decision[to leave], you have to respect it. When he says it is because he has thought about it a lot.”

The Las Palmas boss could join Xavi in moving on this summer. He’s currently in contract talks with the club but added he wasn’t sure what will happen or if he will stay.