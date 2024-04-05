Joao Felix staying at Barcelona? Atletico chief drops hint on future

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has hinted that Joao Felix could be set to stay at Barcelona after his current loan deal expires.

Felix is eager to continue his career with Barcelona, but there are doubts over whether the Catalans can afford to keep him on.

Cerezo has spoken about the situation and thinks “everyone” will be happy if Felix does end up staying with Xavi’s side.

“He’s playing at Barcelona, and it’s normal that he wants to stay there. Barcelona wants him, and he wants them, so everyone is happy,” he said. “Besides, he’ll be lucky because Barcelona will retain a fantastic player. He has fitted in very well at Barcelona, he’s doing great, and all we wish for him is the best of luck. I don’t know what amount Atleti would retain. That’s something you need to ask the economics department; I’m from the sports side.”

Felix’s future is likely to be the subject of speculation for some time. It’s thought Barca will try to secure him on another loan deal, while Atletico would rather offload him on a permanent basis.