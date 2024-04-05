Brighton make decision on Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati’s future

Ansu Fati looks set to leave Brighton in the summer, with the Premier League club having already decided they don’t want to renew his loan deal.

The forward has spent the season with Roberto De Zerbi’s team but has struggled to make an impact and has been told recently by his manager he’s not been doing enough.

Diario Sport are now reporting that Brighton have already decided they will wave goodbye to Fati in the summer and will send him back to Barcelona.

The problem seems to be that Barcelona don’t really want Fati either. The report claims his agent Jorge Mendes is already on the lookout for new clubs.

Fati has previously been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, but that still doesn’t appeal, and he could instead sign for another club in Spain.

Sevilla and Valencia are said to be interested in the forward, while Mendes also has strong links with Premier League side Wolves and could also try to send him back to England.