Bojan defends Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati after De Zerbi comments

Bojan has leapt to the defence of Ansu Fati after the Barcelona loanee was dropped from the Brighton squad by manager Roberto De Zerbi.

The Italian has said that Fati is not doing enough at the moment and has called on the forward to “give us something more.”

Bojan - who is tasked with keeping an eye on Barcelona’s loan stars - says it’s easy to forget that Fati is still just 21 years of age.

“Ansu is still a young player, it seems like he has been around for twenty years but he is young. He has suffered significant injuries, has played in the first team, still belongs to the club and is playing in the Premier League,” he told Mundo Deportivo. “I give him a lot of credit. You have to be calm, you have to accompany him and help him, make sure he is well, minimize possible injuries. Now he is in a club where a coach, no matter how many statements he makes, knows what a player Ansu is, he knows what he can give him.”

Fati’s future is looking increasingly uncertain after an underwhelming loan spell with Brighton. The Seagulls are reportedly not interested in renewing his loan, with his agent Jorge Mendes apparently already looking for a new club.