La Liga president Javier Tebas causes more controversy with comments on illegal streaming

Tebas made a strange comparison when discussing the need to curb illegal streaming

By Luis Mazariegos
SPOBIS Conference Photo by Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

La Liga president Javier Tebas has drawn criticism and controversy following statements made during a conference in Miami, Florida.

“If you go to Google and put ‘I want to buy cocaine’ or ‘child sex,’ nothing appears. But if you put ‘free sports football,’ it does appear. Some are more serious crimes, but with others like this, which is stealing, the same thing is not being done,” Tebas said.

The comparison between illegal streams and something as ghastly as child sexual abuse drew criticism in the media and from users on social media.

Tebas, the outspoken and controversial boss of La Liga, has the support of most teams in Spanish football. Notably, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona oppose him.

One of his priorities has been cutting down on illegal streams, though La Liga has struggled to fully enforce its copyright online.

“We are the ones who have to lead this fight because if they are stealing your product, it will be worth much less later. For more than eleven years, we have been leading an anti-piracy project in terms of the technological and legal field. We are the ones who know the most about what is happening... happening with piracy,” he added.

