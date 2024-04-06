Arsenal join Manchester United, Chelsea, others in race for Mikayil Faye - report

Arsenal FC is just the latest European team looking at FC Barcelona youngster Mikayil Faye, according to a new report.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Juventus, Inter Milan, Bayer Leverkusen, and Borussia Dortmund have been named as potential suitors for the defender, as well.

Of course, Barcelona has not yet agreed to sell him and there are reports they are keen on selling another player to make room for him instead.

Barcelona may be convinced to sell him if a big enough offer comes in, though what exactly that constitutes depends on who you ask.

The Italian press said he could be available for €15m-20m, whereas the Catalan press says he would cost at least €30m.