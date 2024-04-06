Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal reveals the diet tip he copied from Lionel Messi

FC Barcelona starboy Lamine Yamal has revealed that he is growing in both height and weight, as he is trying to optimize his body in order to improve as a footballer.

And one of the sources for inspiration for this change was, naturally, Lionel Messi.

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, he says that he has changed from eating beef to eating more fish in a bid to improve his body, just as Messi did once upon a time.

“Before I went with my friends and I ate whatever I saw. Now, I only eat what’s given to me by the club. And to drink, water,” Yamal said.

The winger also said he lifts weight only as far as the physios tell him, in accordance with a plan that’s designed around his young age.

He says that this year, he has gained four kilograms and grown two centimeters.