Ilkay Gundogan explains what Barcelona must do to beat PSG in Champions League

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has been talking up his team’s chances of making it past Paris Saint-Germain and into the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The two teams meet in the French capital on Tuesday for the first leg of their tie, with Gundogan optimistic Barca have what it takes to knock out Luis Enrique’s side.

“I think that before the international break we were good and I think that the last game [against Las Palmas] was not at the level of those played before the break. We could have played better, but it is also important to have won,” he told Sport. “If we can play like we did, for example, against Napoli at home or even there, we will have a chance in the Champions League. I believe it, yes. “But of course, PSG has a great team and great players. We will have to especially control the wingers and defend very well to control them, but we will have to do it as a team. If we do, we’ll have a chance.”

Gundogan also pointed out how crucial decision-making is in Europe’s top club competition as he prepares to come up against Kylian Mbappe and Co.

“Many people did not expect us in the quarterfinals at the beginning of the season, but, as I said, we have to continue improving in making the right decisions in key games,” he added. “That is the key in the Champions League, making the right decision. We have already done it and if we continue doing it, there is no reason not to trust or not believe that we can be in the semifinals.”

The winner of the tie between PSG and Barcelona will go on to play either Atletico Madrid or Borussia Dortmund for a place in this season’s final.