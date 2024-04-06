Gundogan admits he’d love to meet Man City in Champions League final with Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has admitted he would love to come up against former side Manchester City in this season’s Champions League final.

The two sides return to action in the competition this week. Barca are up against Paris Saint-Germain, while City take on Real Madrid in the quarter-finals.

Gundogan has been asked if he’d like to face his former side in the final at Wembley and is in no doubt he would relish a reunion with Pep Guardiola and his former team-mates.

“Yes of course! Let’s see, first of all I would like to play the Champions League final with Barça, it would be extraordinary and it doesn’t matter who against,” he told Sport. “But yes, Manchester City is an extraordinary team and probably now they are the one who has the best chance of being in the final, but as I said before, the Champions League is cruel and you never know what will happen.”

Manchester City are the defending champions who will come up against Madrid for the third season in a row in the Champions League. The winners of the tie must play Arsenal or Bayern Munich for a place in the final.