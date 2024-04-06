Similarities and differences from the last meeting with PSG - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and PSG are about to meet in the Champions League, three years after they last crossed paths. That was in the round of 16 in 2020/21, in empty stadiums due to Covid-19 and with the Parisians avenging defeat on the night of Barça's famous 6-1 comeback in 2017 by advancing to the quarter finals with a 5-2 victory on aggregate.

Shared histories between FC Barcelona and PSG - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and PSG are meeting in the quarter finals of the Champions League, and the game also means a number of reunions for players who have shared the same dressing room in the past. Let's take a look at who they are.

Brighton won't re-sign Barcelona star Ansu Fati this summer following Roberto De Zerbi snub - Football España

Barcelona are facing a problem this summer: what to do with Ansu Fati. After a breath-taking start to his career, the 21-year-old has struggled over the last few years, and that has continued this season during his loan spell at Brighton and Hove Albion.

La Liga pair ready to make Ansu Fati loan offer - Football España

Ansu Fati will not stay at Brighton & Hove Albion next season and his Barcelona future remains in doubt. The Spanish international agreed a season long loan move to the AMEX Stadium at the start of the 2023/24 campaign as he looked recover form and fitness.

Ilkay Gundogan confirms Man City Champions League reunion dream - Football España

Barcelona star Ilkay Gundogan is dreaming of a UEFA Champions League meeting with former side Manchester City this season. Gundogan captained City to their first ever Champions League title at the back end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Barcelona to assess injured trio in training match ahead of PSG clash - Football España

Barcelona are planning a training game to test certain players on their return from injury. Xavi Hernandez will check on three key names ahead of facing PSG with Frenkie de Jong and Pedri already back in training this week.

Arsenal become the latest club to register interest in highly-rated Barcelona defender Mika Faye - Football España

Barcelona are looking to make significant sales this summer, while multiple first team players on the chopping block. They could also sell from the academy, with Mikayil Faye undoubtedly being the most likely candidate to depart for a big fee.

Barcelona make contact with Napoli as steps taken towards possible signing of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Football España

Barcelona want to sign a new left winger this summer, although doing so will depend on how much money is available to sporting director Deco. Still, this hasn’t stopped them for advancing towards their “dream” signing in the position, that being Napoli and Georgia star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Lamine Yamal "following Lionel Messi diet" as he reveals significant changes from last summer - Football España

There have been massive changes in Lamine Yamal’s situation at Barcelona from last summer to now. Back then, he was only on the fringes of the first team, having made his debut last April against Real Betis – becoming the club’s youngest ever player in the process. He has since broken into the Xavi Hernandez’s squad, where he is now a key player.