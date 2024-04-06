 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Barcelona handed mixed injury news on Frenkie de Jong, Andreas Christensen and Pedri ahead of PSG tie

The trio are on the way back from injury

By Gill Clark
/ new
Barcelona Press Conference and Training - Tuesday February 22nd Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Barcelona have been handed some positive news on the injury front with Frenkie de Jong nearing a comeback from an ankle injury.

The Dutchman came through a practice match on Saturday unscathed, and it’s being reported he will be in the squad for the Champions League clash with PSG.

De Jong has been out for just over a month but may well make his return in the first leg of the quarter-final tie.

Andreas Christensen also took part in Saturday’s session and could return after being forced onto the sidelines in recent weeks with an Achilles injury.

However, it’s still not clear when Pedri will come back. Barcelona are said to be unwilling to take any risks at all, meaning it’s possible he will not make the trip to France.

Barcelona do still have two more training sessions before Xavi names his squad and the team get on the plane for the clash with Luis Enrique’s side.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes