Barcelona handed mixed injury news on Frenkie de Jong, Andreas Christensen and Pedri ahead of PSG tie

Barcelona have been handed some positive news on the injury front with Frenkie de Jong nearing a comeback from an ankle injury.

The Dutchman came through a practice match on Saturday unscathed, and it’s being reported he will be in the squad for the Champions League clash with PSG.

De Jong has been out for just over a month but may well make his return in the first leg of the quarter-final tie.

Andreas Christensen also took part in Saturday’s session and could return after being forced onto the sidelines in recent weeks with an Achilles injury.

However, it’s still not clear when Pedri will come back. Barcelona are said to be unwilling to take any risks at all, meaning it’s possible he will not make the trip to France.

Barcelona do still have two more training sessions before Xavi names his squad and the team get on the plane for the clash with Luis Enrique’s side.