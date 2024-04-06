Barcelona tipped to poach 16-year-old wonderkid Paulo Iago from Real Madrid

Barcelona are being tipped to poach 16-year-old starlet Paulo Iago from bitter rivals Real Madrid.

Iago is one of the brightest talents to have emerged from La Fabrica but is said to be unhappy in Madrid and keen on a move.

Diario Sport say he wants out and reckon Barcelona are a potential destination as his agent is none other than Jorge Mendes.

Iago has a release clause of just 13 million euros in his contract which means he could be available at a nice price that is within Barca’s reach.

The teenager’s future has been the subject of speculation for a while now. The Athletic have also reported he has become unsettled at Madrid because “he has not been offered a project that enables him to grow.”

A recent Instagram post has also suggested all is not well in Iago’s world. He posted a message that read: “I love and want soccer, but I hate the falsehood, lies and deceit of the world that surrounds it.”

Iago is an attacking midfielder who has been described as ‘Madrid’s Lamine Yamal’ due to his potential and the fact he’s regarded as one of the club’s brightest talents.

Of course Lamine is playing regularly at Barca this season, along with fellow teen Pau Cubarsi, which may just be adding to Iago’s frustration in Madrid.