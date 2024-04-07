Laporta doing ‘everything possible’ to convince Xavi to stay at Barcelona

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is said to be “doing everything possible” to convince Xavi to stay on as coach past the end of the current campaign.

Xavi announced he would step down at the end of the season back in January amid a tricky run of results that had seen the coach come in for plenty of criticism.

Barca’s form has improved since then and Laporta, Deco and Rafa Yuste have all said publicly they hope Xavi will change his mind.

Laporta is also busy working behind the scenes to try and keep hold of Xavi, according to Relevo’s Matteo Moretto, but so far without any success.

It’s been previously reported that Barca feel Xavi could change his mind if the team end the season on a high and we are now entering a crucial period.

Barca are set to face PSG in the Champions League quarter-final and will hope to progress to set up a semi-final against either Atletico or Borussia Dortmund.

Xavi’s side also have the chance to cut the gap to Real Madrid in La Liga in the coming week, as they head to the Santiago Bernabeu hoping for a win over their bitter rivals.

Barca have been linked with plenty of other managers since Xavi’s announcement, although those rumors have quietened down recently.

Hansi Flick still appears to be the favorite but there is a lot of uncertainty over what will happen in the summer, particularly with Liverpool and Bayern also set to change managers.