Barcelona make decision on Mikayil Faye’s future amid interest from Arsenal, Bayern and Man Utd

Barcelona have reportedly made a decision on Mikayil Faye’s future amid interest from a host of clubs including Arsenal, Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

Diario Sport are reporting that Barcelona have no intention of selling or loaning out the young defender and hope he can be part of the first-team squad next season.

Faye has caught the eye after impressing for Senegal and Barca Atletic both in a defensive sense and also by scoring some spectacular goals.

His performances have drawn reports of interest from several top clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Yet Barca are hoping to hand Faye a first-team debut before the end of the season in a clear show of faith towards the Senegal international.

Barca also intend to hand him a new and improved deal in the summer and potentially a first-team squad number.

He will then join Pau Cubarsi and Ronald Araujo in the senior squad, while Barca are said to be willing to listen to offers for Inigo Martínez, Andreas Christensen and even Jules Kounde.