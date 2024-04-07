Ludovic Giuly: 'Barça have more experience in this type of game' - FC Barcelona

The Champions League is almost upon and with it a tie that has become a classic over recent years: Barça v Paris Saint-Germain. A semi-final place is at stake in the tie between the Catalans and the French club and one man who knows both teams well having represented them during his time as a player is Ludovic Giuly.

Barcelona to re-sign defender Chadi Riad for net price of €4m, immediate sale anticipated for €15m - Football España

Barcelona are already planning to make one move this summer, and that is for Chadi Riad. The 20-year-old defender joined Real Betis on loan with a mandatory option to buy, although the Catalan giants retained a buy-back clause as part of the agreement.

Barcelona receive medical green light for key duo ahead of PSG clash - but one player likely to miss out - Football España

Barring any last minute complications, Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez will welcome back two key players into contention for Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

Revealed: The sacrifice that Joao Cancelo made to join Barcelona from Manchester City last summer - Football España

It was surprising, to say the least, that Barcelona were able to pull off deals for Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo in the final stages of last summer’s transfer window. The Portuguese duo signed on loan deals from Atletico Madrid and Manchester City respectively, and as it turned out, both players made sacrifices to join the Catalan giants.

"You think they don't care about the pressure"- Ilkay Gundogan on learning from Barcelona's younger generation - Football España

Ilkay Gundogan’s arrival at Barcelona has been a breath of fresh air. With all the chaos going on around him, he has kept a very high level, and he is trying to set the standard for the rest of the first team squad.

Barcelona to attack transfer window with new approach following success of last summer's business - Football España

The thing that Barcelona themselves liked so much about last summer was their deals for younger players. Specifically, they signed Noah Darvich and Mikayil Faye, both of whom are rising in prominence at the club – especially the latter, who is set for a promotion to the first team this summer.