Luis Enrique reacts to PSG chants against Barcelona ahead of Champions League tie

Paris Saint-Germain fans took aim at Barcelona during Saturday’s Ligue 1 clash against Clerment Foot at the Parc des Princes.

A section of the home support were heard chanting “P*ta Barça, P*ta Barça” during the encounter which ended in a disappointing 1-1 draw for PSG.

Manager Luis Enrique was asked about the chants after the match and tried to play down the incident ahead of the meeting with his former side.

“I would like to see a great show, a great show between two great teams. Let sportsmanship reign. In sport, just like in life, you often win but you often lose and I always respect all the rivals, the referees, the opposing players and the families of the opposing players,” he told reporters. “Because when mine is sad, the rival’s is happy. I hope Paris Saint-Germain wins. Have I answered you?”

PSG looked set for an embarrassing defeat at home to the relegation-threatened side until Kylian Mbappe came off the bench to set up Goncalo Ramos for an 85th minute equaliser.