‘Time for the big players’ - Kylian Mbappe sends message to Barcelona ahead of Champions League tie

Kylian Mbappe has been talking about Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Barcelona and is looking forward to the tie with Xavi’s side.

The two teams meet at the Parc des Princes for the first leg of their quarter-final tie, with the winners set to meet Atletico or Dortmund in the semi-finals.

Here’s what Mbappe had to say ahead of the match.

“It’s time for the big players: I’m ready, and as usual I’m not going to hide!” he told Telefoot. “Every year, this period is a turning point in the season. At the end of April, we will have an indication of the type of season we are likely to have. I am sure that we will give everything to achieve the result… it’s in God’s hands!”

Mbappe heads into the match having scored 24 goals in 26 Ligue 1 games this season and six in eight in the Champions League.

Yet there is some tension with Luis Enrique right now, who has been happy to bench the forward in what looks set to be his final season with the club.