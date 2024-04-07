Barcelona to make U-turn and renew Sergi Roberto for another season

Sergi Roberto could be set to stay at Barcelona for another season after all and renew his contract with the Catalan giants.

It had been widely reported that Barca would not hand Roberto another contract and he would be allowed to leave on a free transfer in the summer.

However, Mundo Deportivo are now reporting that Barca have informed Roberto they want to start contract renewal talks.

Xavi has already told Barcelona to renew the captain and it seems as though the club are going to take his advice.

MD also believe that Roberto’s performances this season, particularly against Almería, Las Palmas and Napoli, show he’s worth keeping hold of for another campaign.

Barcelona are also said to be happy with his role as club captain and the leadership he shows in the locker room.

It seems highly likely Roberto will stay if a renewal offer is made. The 32-year-old captain said back in December he didn’t want to move in the summer and was happy to continue.

What do you think of Barca’s latest decision? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!