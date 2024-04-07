PSG ultras send message to ‘despicable’ Barcelona who are ‘favored by referees’ ahead of Champions League tie

Paris Saint-Germain ultras have made the curious decision to send out a letter to Barcelona ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League tie between the two sides.

The supporters have made their feelings for the Catalan giants crystal clear in an aggressive message ahead of the quarter-final first leg at Parc des Princes.

“This despicable Barcelona, so often favored by referees, must feel the hostile territory. It is our duty to make our stadium a terrifying fortress for them and with the determination of our team that’s unbreakable,” read the letter. “Let’s be united. Let’s go to the stadium early, wear the red and blue, make them tremble as soon as they enter for warm-up. Let’s ignite our legendary Parc des Princes, let’s be merciless. Our only goal is a win and for that: let’s play our role to the fullest. Together we are invincible.”

The move comes after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with struggling Clermont Foot. PSG fans were heard shouting “P*ta Barça, P*ta Barça” during the match, although Luis Enrique tried to play down the chants after the game.

It seems Barca are already living rent-free in PSG heads before the game, while the visitors can expect a hostile atmosphere on Wednesday when they arrive in the French capital for their match