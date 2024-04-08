Barcelona want to open contract renewal talks with Pedri

Barcelona have reportedly told Pedri they plan to offer him a new contract at the club and want to sit down soon and start negotiations.

Pedri’s current contract runs until 2026 and contains a 1 billion euro release clause, but Barcelona want to extend that even further, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Catalan giants see Pedri as a key player for the future and therefore don’t want to take any risks when it comes to his contract.

Barca want his long-term future secured to avoid him heading towards the final year of his contract without an agreement having been reached.

The club are also said to be keen to talk contracts as a “show of support and absolute trust” in Pedri during a difficult time for the midfielder.

Pedri is once again on the sidelines due to injury, and it’s not clear yet when he will return to first-team action.

The midfielder’s injury problems have been a recurring theme in recent seasons, but Barca do not seem worried by the situation and want to ensure Pedri stays for the long term.