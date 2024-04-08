Barcelona have eight players at risk of Champions League second-leg ban ahead of PSG tie

Barcelona head to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday in the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a host of players one booking away from a one-match ban.

Xavi has eight players who have already picked up two yellow cards in the competition and will miss the second leg if they see yellow in Paris.

Defenders Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen will need to be careful, along with Sergi Roberto and Frenkie de Jong.

Attackers Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres and Joao Felix will also walk a disciplinary tightrope at the Parc des Princes. Don’t forget yellow cards are reset once the quarter-finals are concluded.

Araujo, Lewandowski and Yamal all look to be certain starters for the first leg against Luis Enrique’s side on Wednesday.

De Jong and Christensen remain injury doubts for the match, although it’s hoped both players will be passed fit in time for the game.

Elsewhere, Torres and Felix are also fit and available and will battle with Raphinha for a spot in the attack against the Ligue 1 champions.