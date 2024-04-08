‘Big mistake’ - Bojan sends warning to Spain about Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal ahead of Euro 2024 and the Paris Olympics

Bojan has sent out a strong message to Spain about Barcelona teenagers Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal ahead of what could be a busy summer for both players.

The duo are in contention to play for Spain at Euro 2024 and the Paris Olympics, although Bojan has made it clear it would be a bad idea for the players to play both tournaments.

“This summer we have two important events, the Euro Cup and the Olympic Games, and it would be a big mistake to call up any of these players for both competitions,” he told Sport. “We all have to be aware of the great wear and tear it entails after the season, which already involves playing many games. “There are many people in many areas who have to understand that they are children, players who are developing, and what we have to do is to try to let them be able to play in many European Championships and many Olympic Games.”

Yamal has already said it wouldn’t make sense to play in both tournaments, with Barca clearly keen to avoid overloading their players after seeing Pedri struggle with injuries after playing 73 games for club and country during the 2020-21 campaign.

I know that there have been conversations, but I don’t know what the intention is and if there has already been a final decision.