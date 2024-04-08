When and where to watch Paris Saint-Germain v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

The Champions League returns and Barça travel to the 'city of light' to take on Paris Saint-Germain in the Parc des Princes in the first leg of their mouth-watering quarter final tie in the 2023/24 competition.

The first leg against PSG is just days away and FC Barcelona know they face a tough challenge against a side that is again running away with Ligue 1 after an unbeaten spell that now stretches to five months.

7April 1974 is one of the most memorable days in Barça history. It was then that a 4-2 victory at Sporting Gijón with five games to go ended a 14 year spell without a single Liga title.

Barça Atlètic have tied at home to Arenteiro in a game in which both goals were scored from corners. Alexis Olmedo was able to celebrate his first blaugrana goal in front of the biggest crowd of the season at the Estadi Johan Cruyff an excellent 6,358, but the game would end a goal apiece. Next Saturday, the reserves are off to Salamanca to face Unionistas at 7pm CEST.

Barcelona face a crucial UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg at Paris Saint-Germain on April 10. La Blaugrana are aiming to end the season with a trophy after seeing their La Liga title challenge falter since the start of 2024.

Barcelona have made it one of their objectives to bring back Joao Cancelo next summer, but it makes sense that there is a certain degree of scepticism, given the financial state of the Blaugrana. Manchester City are seemingly keen to find a permanent exit for the 29-year-old wing-back, but will no doubt want reasonable remuneration.

After Xavi Hernandez announced his intention to leave Barcelona at the end of the season, Sergi Roberto’s future at the club began to look perilous. The versatile 32-year-old was counted on by Xavi, but it seemed that he wouldn’t be by the Catalan giants, whose previous intention was to let him leave for free in the summer.