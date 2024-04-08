Xavi tipped to go on the attack with Barcelona against PSG in the Champions League

Barcelona coach Xavi is being tipped to go with a “brave” starting XI in the first leg of his team’s Champions League quarter-final clash with PSG on Wednesday.

Diario Sport are reporting that Xavi has decided to go with a “fully offensive line-up” for the match at the Parc des Princes.

The Barca boss will go with Raphinha on the left of the attack, Lamine Yamal on the opposite flank and Robert Lewandowski in his usual role in the centre.

Xavi also plans to use Ilkay Gundogan in a more advanced position with Andreas Christensen and Sergi Roberto playing behind the German in midfield.

The plan is for Gundogan to have fewer defensive responsibilities and instead be charged with breaking the lines and adding the creativity needed to conjure up chances.

The backline will consist of Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Ronald Araujo and Joao Cancelo who will face a stiff test up against Kylian Mbappe and Co.

Xavi will also have plenty of options off the bench to freshen up his team if fatigue sets in a the Parc des Princes.

Frenkie de Jong could play a part after recovering from injury, while Inigo Martinez, Fermin Lopez, Joao Felix and Ferran Torres are also being tipped to play some kind of role.