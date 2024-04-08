Ousmane Dembele expecting ‘great match’ between Barcelona and PSG

Former Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is relishing the prospect of taking on the Catalan giants with PSG in the Champions League.

Dembele will come up against his former team-mates for the first time since his departure last summer in Europe’s premier club competition.

The forward was asked if he was happy to be have been drawn against Xavi’s side and admits he can’t wait for the two games.

“Yes! It’s wonderful to play in Barcelona and Spain again. I think it will be a great football match,” he told UEFA. “I would say that I learned a lot [at Barca], on and off the field, thanks to my coaches, but also to the great friends I made there. I don’t know everyone, but I know a lot of people. I learned a lot there.”

Dembele also revealed he is still in touch with several of his former Barcelona team-mates

“I saw Koundé during the international break,” he added. But it will be a great match. I also call Gavi, even though he is injured. We often talk to each other before matches.”

The Frenchman has scored just once for PSG so far since his summer move but has weighed in with nine assists in all competitions.