Luis Enrique analyzes where PSG vs Barcelona Champions League clash will be won

Luis Enrique has been chatting about Wednesday’s Champions League clash between PSG and Barcelona and where he thinks the match will be won.

The PSG boss admits that possession of the ball will be crucial during the game and has called on his players to dominate both legs of the quarter-final clash.

“The game will be won by the players, it will be won by the team that has the ball the most and the one that is capable of being more efficient in the most important moments of the tie,” he told the club’s media. “Our objective is clear: we are not going to speculate and we are going to try to dominate Barcelona here and there. We will use our weapons, and if at some point we do not have the possibility of having the ball, we must be able to defend without the ball and cause problems for the opponent. “The tie will not be won by the coaches, it will be won by the players. I think it will be a great tie. I don’t think there is any fan or player who doesn’t know that it will be tightly contested and very fair and that you have to pay attention to every minute. Two very complex games.”

Lucho also said he’s told his players to prepare for the business end of the season “as if they were the two last of your sporting life” as PSG go for glory at home and in Europe.