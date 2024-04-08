PSG ‘still lurking’ around Gavi and not giving up hope of landing Barcelona star

Paris Saint-Germain are set to face Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday with the French rumor mill churning out a tasty new piece of gossip ahead of the tie.

L’Equipe are reporting that PSG have not given up hope of signing Gavi from Barcelona even though they know such a transfer will be very “complicated.”

By complicated, we presume they mean the fact that Gavi isn’t interested in moving and also the small matter of the one billion euro release clause in his current contract.

However, the report reckons PSG are “still lurking” and claim that the “the player’s entourage and Parisian intermediaries” are keeping in touch after talks last summer.

L’Equipe also seem to be hopeful that a deal could be done purely because PSG have previously signed Neymar, Lucas Digne, Ousmane Dembele, Lionel Messi and several other players from Barca in the past.