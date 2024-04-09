 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona expecting starlet Dani Rodriguez to leave on free transfer in summer

The youngster’s received an offer from Athletic Club

By Gill Clark
SOCCER YOUTH LEAGUE BARCELONA VS ANTWERP Photo by TOM GOYVAERTS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Barcelona have no shortage of talented youngsters in and around the first team at present but could be set to wave goodbye to one impressive teenager.

Dani Rodriquez is being tipped to leave Barcelona in the summer when his contract expires and move on to Athletic Club, according to Sport.

The winger has caught the eye this season, scoring some stunning goals, and has also been called up on occasion to train with the first team.

However, Rodriguez is yet to make his senior debut and an exit is on the cards as the end of the season is fast approaching and a new contract has not been agreed.

The 18-year-old recently changed agent to Pini Zahavi and it’s thought that he may have already agreed to move to La Liga rivals Athletic Club.

Rodriguez has played six times for Barca Atletic this season but has been more impressive in the Youth League where he scored four goals and produced three assists.

