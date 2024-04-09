Joao Felix sends message to Xavi ahead of Barcelona’s Champions League tie with PSG

Joao Felix has sent out a strong message to Xavi ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League tie with PSG and is eager to feature for Barcelona in the game.

Xavi has been tipped to start Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha in attack in the French capital, but Felix reckons he’s the man for the big occasion.

“I like big games. I want to be in it, help as much as I can. They are the games in which I am most motivated, that turn out best for me. I hope to be on the field as much as I can,” he told Catalunya Radio. “The competitiveness here at the club is very great. At some point, some are in a better moments than others, but I have always done my thing, I have never given up, I have never stopped doing things.”

Felix and Barcelona will come up against Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe in France, with the Portugal international aware of the threat both players will pose his team.

“Maybe he [Mbappe] is the best striker in the world. I like the way he plays. He is very fast and has quality. In other words, he is very decisive and makes a difference in any team he is on,” he added. “They are both very good, but football is duels and not all ten are going to win. We have to be good defensively to be able to stop them and others.”

The forward could come up against parent club Atletico if Barca make it past PSG. The winners of the tie will face either Diego Simeone’s side or Dortmund in the last four.