PSG expect Xavi and Barcelona to use ‘anti-Mbappe’ plan in Champions League tie

Paris Saint-Germain players are reportedly expecting Xavi and Barcelona to come up with an ‘anti-Mbappe’ plan in the Champions League quarter-final ties between the two clubs.

Mbappe is obviously the great threat of this PSG team. The French striker has scored 39 goals for PSG already this season and will be the main dangerman in the tie.

Mundo Deportivo reckon that PSG believe Xavi has been making plans to cope with the striker and could use a specific player to counter the threat of Mbappe.

Xavi has previously used Ronald Araujo to counter the threat of Vincius when Barca have played Real Madrid - with the tactic working to good effect.

The report speculates that Araujo could be given a similar role against Mbappe, but there’s also a chance that Jules Kounde could be tasked with keeping the striker quiet.

Kounde does of course know Mbappe well as the duo play together for the France national team and were together again recently over the last international break.