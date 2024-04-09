Barcelona confirm Gavi will join squad for Champions League trip to PSG

Barcelona have announced that Gavi will join the squad in Paris for Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final tie with PSG.

The midfielder has been out injured since suffering an ACL tear back in November that saw his season ended prematurely.

However, he will get the chance to be part of things in Paris which should give the youngster a huge boost during what’s a difficult time in his career.

Frenkie de Jong and Pedri also make the trip to France even though they are yet to receive the green light to play after injury.

Here’s Barcelona’s official statement:

“Frenkie de Jong and Pedri make the trip also but are yet to be declared fit for Wednesday’s game against the side coached by former blaugrana player and boss Luis Enrique. Midfielder Gavi, who continues his recovery from a serious knee injury, will also accompany his team mates to Paris.”

Gavi has already been spotted cheering on his team from the stands since being ruled out. The midfielder’s influence has been missed while he’s been out of action but he will get a chance to at least be part of things for what is the team’s biggest game of the season so far.