Should Xavi start Frenkie de Jong for Barcelona against PSG in the Champions League?

Barcelona coach Xavi is said to be thinking about handing Frenkie de Jong a start in Wednesday’s Champions League tie with PSG.

The midfielder has been out of action with an ankle injury for over a month now but has returned to training and been included in the travelling squad.

De Jong hasn’t been given the green light to return just yet, but it’s thought he will be passed fit for the game at the Parc des Princes.

It’s even been suggested that Xavi is seriously considering throwing De Jong straight back into his starting XI due to the importance of the match.

Starting De Jong will be something of a risk, given the fact he’s been out for over a month, but Xavi may feel it’s one that’s worth taking such is the importance of the tie.

Ilkay Gundogan and Andreas Christensen appear to be certain starters for the game, with the final midfield spot seemingly between Sergi Roberto and De Jong.

